Rivers Explains Delayed Free JAMB Registration for Students

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Despite new procedures by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on the registration of candidates for its examination, the Rivers State Government has expressed continue commitment to free education for students in the state public schools.

The state government expressing commitment to free registration of the students for the examination, insisted that nothing have changed yet, except the changes by JAMB which slow down the funding for the process.

Addressing the Principals of state government owned schools, yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku revealed that JAMB wrote the government recently, stating their (JAMB) changed procedures which he (Ebeku) said delayed the payment for the free registration of the examination.

Ebeku, who expressed displeasure over the insinuation that the government stopped the payment, said such rumour was made without facts.

He said: “The reason I called this meeting today is to provide knowledge and information because I found that people criticise the state government without having the facts, especially on the procedure to financing public examinations of which the government has shown total commitment.

“I was very categorical that Governor Nyesom Wike is totally committed to funding public examinations in this state; WAEC, NECO, JAMB, NAPTEB, others.

“If there are any delays as some people are suggesting, it is not because of lack of commitment, but procedures that these public examination bodies have put, innate challenges and people need to understand it.

“Government cannot come and register individual candidate: JAMB has said it is individuals. Goverment is going to provide the money but at what time? For we can’t change the time frame set by these public examinations. While the processes of release of money is ongoing, we liase with public examinations to ensure that all qualified students benefit form the free registration.

“The Government of Rivers State led by Nyesom Wike is totally committed to providing free registration for candidates in public schools in the state”.

The education commissioner disclosed that: “JAMB sent a letter to us that they are not going to accept money from us as an emphasis, that we should make our private arrangement with the banks. And such arrangement cannot be made except individual do the needful; they had to register for NIMC, provide personal information online and not the state.

“All these procedures must take place before goverment funding can come because we cannot just look at the estimate of all the candidates, we must be sure of who and who are effectively interested.”

Ebeku urged parents to as a matter of importance encourage their wards and children to ensure that that preliminary things are done before the release of money.

“We cannot just generate any figure and throw on the government or ask for money. Whatever request we are making on the governor, to the state, must be something that is verifiable”.

