  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

Nigerian Army Honours Maj-Gen. Akerejola with Colourful Pull-out Ceremony

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

The Nigerian Army’s Supply and Transport Barracks in Benin City on Saturday held a full-dress pull-out parade in honour of Major General Erema Akerejola, who retired after decades of meritorious service.

Family members, friends, and senior military officers gathered under cloudy skies to witness the time-honoured end-of-tour ceremony, which marked his formal exit from active duty.

Troops marched in precise formation during the parade, while a bugler sounded the final call, symbolising the general’s transition into retirement. The atmosphere was described by colleagues as deeply emotional, with tributes pouring in from both serving and retired personnel.

Akerejola, whose career spanned key roles in logistics and field operations, was commended for his contributions to counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East and for driving reforms that strengthened the Army’s transport and supply systems.

Senior officers at the event described him as a disciplined and courageous leader whose commitment to national unity and operational excellence inspired subordinates and peers alike.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional slow drive through the ranks, as the retired general, seated in an open-top staff vehicle, acknowledged cheers from officers and soldiers he served with.

For many in attendance, the occasion went beyond military protocol, serving as a moment of appreciation for a distinguished career that spanned the tenures of four Chiefs of Army Staff.

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