Oyebanji Moves to Unlock Ekiti Tourism Potential, Assures Communities of Custodial Rights

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing the state’s tourism sector, assuring host communities that their custodial rights over tourism assets will remain protected.

The assurance came on Monday during the official opening of the Ugele Rock and Cave in Ugele, Ikere-Ekiti, to the public and prospective investors.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, the governor said the move became necessary to allay concerns among host communities over possible loss of ownership, stressing that government intervention would be driven by partnership, not displacement.

According to him, the state government’s priority is to collaborate with local stakeholders to transform tourism sites into viable economic hubs capable of generating revenue and creating jobs.

He specifically urged the Olotin family, the traditional custodians of the Ugele Rock and Cave, to ensure proper maintenance of the site, noting that its tourism potential rivals other globally celebrated attractions.

“Once development begins here, Ikere will begin to reap the economic value of tourism. Within the next two years, this site will not only create employment for our youths but also boost commerce and accelerate community development,” he said.

Oyebanji also called on residents, particularly youths, to be hospitable and supportive of visitors to enhance the site’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, disclosed that the state’s tourism policy and development master plan had been completed and was ready for implementation.

He noted that the administration was prepared to invest significantly in the sector, emphasizing that the groundwork laid through the policy framework would drive sustainable tourism development.

“We have put in place a comprehensive tourism policy and master plan. The next phase is implementation, and that requires the cooperation of host communities,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ikere West LCDA, Mr Rufus Olorunfemi, highlighted the historical significance of the Ugele Rock and Cave, describing it as a symbol of resilience that once served as a refuge for the community during periods of conflict.

He expressed confidence that proper development of the site would boost cultural preservation and increase internally generated revenue for the council.

Also speaking, former Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Babafemi Ojudu, said the site holds vast economic potential capable of benefiting all segments of society.

He pledged support for a comprehensive development plan aimed at transforming the rock and cave into a tourism destination that meets international standards.