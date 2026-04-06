Adebayo Demands Urgent Action As Plateau Killings Spark Outrage

Frontline politician, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has strongly condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks in Plateau State, describing the killings of innocent residents as “dastardly” and unacceptable.

Speaking during a visit to the affected communities, Adebayo criticized leaders at all levels of government for what he described as a failure to uphold their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

He stressed that governance is fundamentally about service to the people, urging authorities to prioritize security above all else.

In a direct message to the presidency, Adebayo said President Bola Tinubu bears a constitutional duty to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

According to him, the country possesses sufficient resources and intelligence capabilities to tackle insecurity if there is genuine political will.

“These attackers are cowards,” he said, insisting that criminal groups carrying out hit-and-run assaults cannot be more powerful or better informed than the Nigerian state.

He added that such perpetrators should not be able to evade justice if the government acts decisively.

Adebayo also emphasized the strategic importance of Plateau State and the wider Middle Belt, describing the region as “the glue holding Nigeria together.”

He warned that continued instability in the area poses a serious threat to national unity.

Calling for unity among residents, he urged communities to rise above ethnic and religious divisions and work together to identify and isolate criminal elements and their collaborators.

He stressed that justice must be served through lawful means to restore order and confidence.

Reassuring displaced and fearful residents, Adebayo declared that no one should be forced to abandon their ancestral homes.

He pledged continued engagement with local communities to promote peace, strengthen cohesion, and support long-term development in the region.

The remarks come amid growing national concern over recurring violence in Plateau State, with citizens and stakeholders increasingly demanding stronger security measures and accountability from government authorities.