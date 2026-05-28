Danjuma’s Nephew Joins Taraba Guber Race, Promises to Unlock State’s Economic Potential 

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Mr Dinshiya Usman, a nephew of elderstatesman and former Minister of Defence, General T. Y . Danjuma (rtd), has joined the Taraba State governorship race on the platform of Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Presenting himself to the leadership of the party in Jalingo Wednesday, Usman, who is a former Coordinator of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Taraba State, stated that he joined the race after due consultations with stakeholders in the state including traditional and community leaders, as well as political leaders.

Speaking at the party secretariat, Usman promised to unlock the economic potentials of the state and place it on the path of sustainable development if given the mandate to govern the state.

Besides, the governorship hopeful also pledged to harness renewable energy to power rural communities to accelerate development, if elected.

“Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude, a deep sense of responsibility, and an unwavering belief in the greatness of our beloved state.

“Taraba is blessed beyond measure. We are blessed with rich agricultural land; over four million hectares of arable land, of which only about one million has ever been cultivated.

“We have major rivers like the Benue, Taraba, Katsina Ala and Nwonyo Ox Bow Lake, abundant mineral resources, 42 diverse occurrences in commercial quantity, breathtaking tourist attractions, diverse cultures, hardworking men, women and talented youths.

“In the face of these overwhelming blessings, majority of our people continue to struggle and live in abject poverty.

“Too many young people remain unemployed, farmers lack the support they need to thrive, many roads remain deplorable and impassable, many healthcare facilities are crumbling and neglected, businesses are struggling to survive.

“If elected, I will harness all these God-given blessings to unlock the economic growth of our state to accelerate all round development, as well as harness the renewable energy opportunities to power rural communities, support businesses and improve livelihoods.

“I will unlock the enormous tourism potential of Taraba and position our state as a destination of choice for visitors, investors, and development partners.

“Above all, I will preserve and strengthen the peace that remains the foundation of our collective progress,” he said.

In the same vein, Usman pledged to improve on the quality of education by supporting teachers and expanding access to technology in order to prepare the children for the opportunities of the modern world.

He enjoined the people of the state to join him in his quest to end the era of failed promises and dashed hopes and collectively put Taraba State on the path of development.

Meanwhile, the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the PDP in the state has affirmed Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as its governorship candidate.

The affirmation ceremony, which took place on Monday in Jalingo, had in attendance officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political stakeholders across the state.