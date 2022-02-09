HDI: Teachers’ Emotional Intelligence, Key to Developing Education Sector

Kuni Tyessi

The Executive Director of Human Development Initiative (HDI), Olufunsho Owasanoye, has recommended teachers’ emotional intelligence in developing Nigeria’s education sector.

Other factors, according to Owasanoye, are teachers’ motivation, conducive environment, employment of adequate and qualified teachers.

“Teachers need to be motivated, and quality teachers need to be employed. We need adequate teachers and conducive learning environment,” he explained. “With this, I don’t mean structured alone, but the emotional state of teachers. As a teacher’s, what is your behaviour? What is your attitude towards the children? What is your level of emotional intelligence?”

Owasanmi, who stated this in Abuja during the National Education Summit by HDI in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation, said corruption had adversely affected the sector.

“Fighting corruption starts from the home. It starts with parenting. How do you mentor your child? What do you say to your child? What do you do in the presence of the child?” he added.

