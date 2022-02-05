Terrorists Kill 11, Injure Others in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Eleven people have been killed by terrorists in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several other people were also said to have sustained serious injuries from gunshots and were taken to the hospital in Kafanchan.

Sources said the incident occurred on Thursday evening around the area near the Government Secondary School, Kagoro.

According to one of the sources, “the bandits were many and they took over the road and were shooting indiscriminately at passers-by in the area.

“Six people were killed on the spot during the attack. Several people sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

“There was palpable fear and apprehension among residents of the area as many of them fled their homes to the neighbouring Kafanchan and other safer places.

“This morning (Friday), five more corpses were recovered, bringing the total number of those killed to 11.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile telephone was not connecting.

Kaduna is among the states in the North-west that have been under consistent attacks and kidnappings by bandits.

Rarely a day passes without people being killed or abducted in their homes or on the highways.

On Tuesday, Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed that a total of 1,192 were killed while 3,348 others were abducted across the state in 2021.

