Gov Bello to Build First Holiday Village in Africa

The nine-man Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism set up by Governor Yahaya Bello to develop the first ever Holiday Village in Africa to be cited in Lokoja has come up with an eight-point agenda on how to actualise their mandate.

The Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism was inaugurated last year by Governor Bello.

The committee’s Chairman Otunba Segun Runsewe, who is the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said members of the Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism met and ratified the 8-point agenda.

According to him, the 8-points agenda includes visits to all historical and heritage sites in Kogi State; hosting the very important national stakeholders’ meeting in Kogi State; trips to farm and national sites; interface with brand names in the country; setting up of media players, building a brand identity for the Holiday Village, develop feedback mechanism with the Kogi State Government House and host physical meeting when necessary.

Runsewe, who thanked Governor Bello for his vision in setting up the Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism, said the committee members are poised to fast track all the numerous tourism potentialities in Kogi State, adding that the state boasts of so many historic, cultural and tourism potentials.

He said that Kogi State will be the first state in the history of Nigeria to host the National Encompassing-Stakeholders’ Meeting if the governor commits to his promise to ensure that the meeting takes place under his watch.

Runsewe, who commended the Governor Y Bello for taking a bold step to develop the 1st ever Holiday Village in Kogi State, noted that every journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. “Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has taken the bold step which will definitely translate to something big for the youths of today and our future generation to hold on to,” he said.

He said that a formal and properly documented Strategic Report would be sent to the governor to enable the committee to practically approach all the issues.

Meanwhile, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, said the intention of Governor Bello to build the first African thematic village in the confluence state , is credible and noble.

Akporiaye, who was reacting to the eight-point agenda unveiled by NCAC boss said that such a great effort conceived by Governor Bello would internationalise Kogi State cultural tourism endowments and at same time boost local opportunities to the advantage of the various rural empowerment intervention schemes in the state.

She also commended the very untiring initiative of the NCAC for leading the kogi tourism project, adding that Runsewe’s leadership and organisational pedigree is equal to none.

“We believe Governor Bello got the right man for the job and we are convinced that the eighth-point cultural tourism revival agenda for culture and colonial history rich Kogi State as proposed by Segun Runsewe Advisory Committee, will move Kogi cultural tourism offerings into African top destination list and also have local industry players buy in and support,” Akporiaye explained.

On Kogi’s rising profile as one of the most secured frontiers in Nigeria, NANTA President called out Governor Bello for recognition and honour for taking Kogi State out of the black spot of insecurity and banditry, a feat deserving a national replication.

“It is amazing how he has put to flight banditry and secured his people. No wonder Kogi has become attractive to businesses and investors. It is an added advantage to his efforts to rebuild tourism infrastructure in the state and with what his advisory committee led by Otunba Runsewe has rolled out, Kogi no doubt, will rebound economically, provide potential rural tourism jobs and a safe haven for holidays in Nigeria.

