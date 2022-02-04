Kaduna Dry Port Set for Domestic Export Warehouse Operations

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) has geared up in readiness for full commencement of the Federal Government’s Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) and the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP)

General Manager of the port, Rotimi Raimi-Hassan who disclosed that ahead of March when the DEW operations will fully commence, said KIDP has put in place all that are necessary for smooth take off and hitch free services.

Raimi-Hassan disclosed that kIDP has procured three trucks through federal government support that will be branded with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) approved mark to deliver export cargoes directly into the ports without delays or stoppage by any regulatory and security agency.

According to him, all checks, examinations and due diligence required must have been completed at the designated DEW facilities, which kIDP is one of the nine recently approved by the government.

He also assured exporters that will use kIDP of prompt and efficient services that will help them reap maximum benefits from their investments in export business which will open job opportunities and expand avenues for more trade

The federal government through the Nigerian Export Promotional Council (NEPC) had approved the setting up of the DEW to ease supply chain constraints as part of its efforts to boost non-oil export in the country.

At an interactive session with private sector export stakeholders in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, reiterated the council’s commitment to the success of the DEW programme

At a meeting to Showcase Key Beneficiaries of Export Expansion Facility Programme in Abuja, the NEPC CEO said the agency is committed to address logistics constraints for competitiveness and promotion of exports

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

