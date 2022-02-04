Akure South/North By-election: Olumuyiwa Adu Emerges as PDP Candidate

Fidelis David in Akure

Olumuyiwa Adu has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Akure South/North federal constituency bye-election.

Adu got 98 votes to beat its closest rival, Kemisola Adesanya, who scored 70 votes.

Other contestants, Babatunde Faro, scored 40; Dayo Awude, 16, and Alarapon eight votes, while a total of 233 delegates participated in the primary election, which was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is coming two days after Mr. Mayokun Lawson-Alade won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election ahead of the February 26 bye-election to fill the vacant seat of the Akure North/South federal constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive, in August 2021.

In his acceptance speech, Adu said: “I am not the best of the aspirants, and I consider myself to be the least of all aspirants. But there is an aspect of me that God has seen which He thought would be more beneficial to the people-that makes God to decide that it would be me.

“I wholeheartedly accept the result by the virtue of the fact that there was no objection to the process. I accept to fly the flag of PDP.

“I want to plead with my co-aspirants to join hands with me so that we can move the party and the constituency forward.

“It is very clear that I didn’t come to this game because I want to become anything. God called me just like he called the pastors, and asked me never to reject any call to serve the people. It is the Lord’s doing and not because I was better than anyone.”

He continued: “I wish to appeal that it is all for the people and not for my family or that I want to enrich myself.

“I am determined that for 2023, it is my project. It is the project of leaders in the party, and the project of everybody to ensure that we change the current situation of this country.

“We are moving backward as a country. So everything that it will take to bring other aspirants to work and ensure that we do not stop on winning this particular seat for Akure constituency, we must join the choice of the people who may be the presidential candidate to chase away the APC from turning everything upside down.”

