House Moves to Investigate NDDC over Uncompleted Contract

Juliet Akoje in Akoje

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to investigate the non-completion of the contract awarded by the NDDC in 2012 to tackle the gully erosion.

It also urged the Ecological Fund Office and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to urgently collaborate to seek a permanent solution to the erosion menace facing the University of Benin and surrounding Communities by funding and constructing alternative routes to the university.

The House consequently urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence remedial work in the affected communities to restore access to the University of Benin and other parts of Edo State.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to address the devastating gully erosion at the University of Benin and the surrounding communities moved by Hon. Dennis Idahosa at plenary yesterday.

He noted that over the years, gully erosion has been causing severe damages to the Infrastructure and Ecological environment at the University of Benin and its adjoining communities.

“The erosion has cut off the university from its host communities, making life unbearable for staff and students, including Iquo-Hana, Iguo-Efosa, Utah, and other adjoining communities.”

“The alternative routes to the University and surrounding communities have also been cut off, thus preventing students living outside the school campus from having access to the university”

Idahosa recalled that the contract for the erosion control was awarded by the NDDC in 2012, but the project is yet to be completed, adding that the situation has crippled economic activities of residents of the affected communities and their means of livelihood, thereby causing untold hardships while some staff and students have been rendered homeless.

He further explained that the erosion had halted the ongoing construction of Ekosodin road which links the area to the New Lagos-Benin Expressway

“If urgent action is not taken to address the problem, the University and the surrounding communities might be cut off completely from other parts of Edo State”

However, the house also mandated the Committees on Works, FERMA, Ecological Fund, NDDC, and Legislative

Compliance to ensure implementation.

In another related development, the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to review the termination of the contract and re-award such contract to a reputable firm for completion.

It also mandated its Committee on Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure adequate budgetary provision for completion of the road in the 2023 budget estimates.

These was sequel to the adoption of a motion on the urgent Need to Complete Calabar/Ikoneto Road moved by Hon. Eta Mbora at plenary yesterday.

Mbora noted that a good road network is vital to the development of every community as it facilitates movement of goods and services within States in Nigeria.

He explained that the contract for the construction of Calabar-Ikoneto road section (i) Ikoneto (channel 0+000)

Adiabo bridge (channel 22+700) was awarded to Transporters and Utilities Construction Company Limited (TUCC) with contract number 3517 A, but was later terminated at a percentage completion of 30 per cent on 3 January 2002 due to poor performance by the contractor

“The length of the Calabar-Creek Town, Ikoneto road section (i) and (ii) is about 33.8 km, while the section (ii) which is the Adiabo bridge (over Calabar River) channel 22+700 to Tinapa junction in Calabar is about (6.10km) which had been completed and in partial use from Ikoneto to Adiabo bridge which is about (27+7km) long traversing through the swamps of Calabar River flood plains and terminating at the west bank of the river is left unattended to because of the termination of the contract in 2002.”

According to him, the completion of the road would boost tourism by providing easy access to the old home of tourist attraction and the church of the famous Scottish Missionary Mary Slessor with an alternative route to Akwa Ibom State from Calabar through section (v) of the proposed East-West road (Oron to Calabar)

“Section (i) of the road which had been completed from the bridge at Adiabo town over Calabar river is currently depreciating and of little or no economic value to the people and government cannot reap full economic benefits of the huge investments already invested as the road is neither linked to Calabar the state capital nor linked to Oron in Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

