FG Approves Emirates Operations to Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has given approval for Dubai-based Emirates Airlines to resume flight operations to Nigeria anytime, just as Air Peace has indicated that it would resume operations to Dubai from March 1, 2022.

This was contained in a letter written by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and addressed to His Excellency, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaid, Director General, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority dated February 1, 2022 with reference: NCAA/DG/CCAA/20/16/119.

In the letter, which was signed by NCAA Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, titled: ‘Re: Operations of Flights-UAE/Nigeria VV-COVID-19 Safety Decision Issue 24,’ it stated that the safety issue 24 had been accepted by the Nigerian authorities after a review by relevant parties.

The letter added: “Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority extends its compliments to the General Civil Aviation Authority of United Arab Emirates.

“Your letter of 28 January 2022 with Ref GCAA/ATD/19-22 on the above subject matter refers.

“I wish to inform you that the safety decision issue has been accepted by Nigeria authorities after review by relevant parties.

“Consequently, Emirates Airlines can resume scheduled passenger flight operations to Nigeria at its convenience.

“I wish to bring to the notice of HE that the Nigerian operator, Air Peace Airlines has submitted its request to UAE Authorities for resumption of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries effective 01 March 2022.”

Following the outbreak of Omicron variant of COVID-19 late last year, the UAE had restricted passengers travelling to the Middle East nation from Nigeria and 11 other African countries, which it lifted on January 29, 2022.

Earlier, Nigeria and UAE had settled impasse occasioned by disagreement over conduct of COVID-19 tests, which they banned Emirates and Air Peace from flying to both countries.

Federal government restored Emirates 21 weekly flights, while UAE allowed Air Peace seven weekly flights to Dubai International Airport.

