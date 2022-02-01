Super Eagles: How Abati and Adesina Made My Case Against Buhari

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

When I saw Buhari’s post about his video call to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on the morning of their Quarter-Final Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Tunisia on Sunday, January 23, 2022, I posted the following BEFORE the match:

Why did NFF allow Buhari to speak with the Super Eagles players now! What is wrong with NFF? Have they forgotten what happened after Buhari spoke to Anthony Joshua? Or our Eagles in the last AFCON? Please, we want to win. Who has Buhari spoken to and they won? Our boys need to be focused. They don’t need any distraction. This nonsense must not repeat itself! If Buhari wants to call anybody, let him call Tinubu. Enough is enough!

A few hours after I made that forecast, Nigeria lost to Tunisia by one goal to nothing. I have never felt so bad at being right.

I, after that did a video where I explained that Buhari was the cause of that defeat. I said individuals have a spirit, energy, vibration, or aura. It is either negative or positive. My view was and is that the president has a very negative presence, that forebodes evil and turns everything that he touches into dust, in a reverse of the Midas touch.

I will now give my reasons.

In the year 2003, General Buhari ran for President with Senator Chuba Okadigbo as his running mate. Five months later, on September 25, 2003, Chuba Okadigbo died.

In 2007, he ran again with Chief Godwin Ume-Ezeoke. Four years later, Chief Ume-Ezeoke was dead.

In 2011, he ran with Pastor Tunde Bakare. This time around, Bakare did not die. But his political and possibly ministerial career died. Never mind his delusions that “President Muhammad Buhari is No 15, and yours sincerely, I’m No 16”, Bakare is now political baggage. And now, he is embroiled in a multi-billion Naira loan scandal with WEMA Bank.

You might point to Pastor Yemi Osinbajo as an exemption to the rule. If you do think so, then you have not taken into consideration the not-so subtle political battle between Osinbajo and Tinubu, which looks set to cancel out both contenders.

And then, there is the Nigerian economy. Look at every index of our economy. Buhari has turned the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2015 when he took over, to the world’s headquarters for extreme poverty today.

He met a total debt of N12 trillion. Today, Nigeria owes N40 trillion, with Buhari promising to borrow $12 billion more before his inglorious exit in 2023.

He met the Naira exchanging for N199 to one $1. Today, it exchanges for N575 to $1.

He met Nigeria with her best-Corruption Perception Index ranking in 2015, when we were at 136. Just last week, Transparency International revealed that Nigeria had slipped to her worst-ever Corruption Perception ranking, ranking 154 out of 180 countries surveyed by the organisation.

Look at insecurity. Buhari met Nigeria as the fourth-most insecure nation in the world in 2015, today, we are the third-most insecure country. Somalians now say they should not be compared to Nigeria.

And let us look at individuals. Who has Buhari called and they won a game or a match or a bout? I am challenging Buharists to respond to this question.

The truth is that there is no neutral association. Any association that is not helpful to you is automatically harmful to you. And Buhari’s association with Nigeria and Nigerians, whether in our economy, politics, sports or military, is negative. Ask the Super Eagles!

That is why I was rather surprised that my former colleague, Dr. Reuben Abati, said Buhari was not responsible for the Super Eagles’ performance and it was superstitious to think so.

Why am I surprised? Because Reuben Abati, in an article titled ‘The spiritual side of Aso Villa’, wrote as follows:

“I am therefore convinced that there is an evil spell enveloping this country. We need to rescue Nigeria from the forces of darkness. Aso Villa should be converted into a spiritual museum, and abandoned.”

He further said:

“We should pray before people pack their things into Aso Villa. We should ask God to guide us before we appoint ministers. We should, to put it in technocratic language, advise that the people should be very vigilant. We have all failed so far, that crucial test of vigilance. We should have a Presidential Villa where a President can afford to be human and free.”

Finally, Dr. Abati said:

“The President is most affected by the atmosphere around him. He can make wrong decisions based on the cloud of evil around him.”

It could be argued that Dr. Abati has, by that article, made my case for me.

That “cloud of evil” is very thick around Buhari. So thick that even his own wife, Aisha Buhari, legged it to Dubai because of the toxic environment presiding in Aso Rock over the last few years. By her actions, Mrs. Buhari corroborated Dr. Abati.

And she is not the only one. Tunde Bakare said as much in April of 2021. He said:

“I am compelled to speak out because the state of the nation does not represent the Buhari I knew.”

No one but a few members of the Buhari cabal know where the man has been. The marabouts and sorcerers that the man has seen. These things matter. They alter the atmosphere, energy, aura, or vibration, if you will, of those who patronise them.

It happened to Saul in Scripture. The spiritual atmosphere around him was so poisoned that it took down his son and his kingdom.

And we are seeing that Saul factor in Nigeria. Before 2015, Buhari was poor and Nigeria was an upwardly financially mobile country. Seven years later, the situation is reversed. We are now a heavily indebted poor nation, while Buhari is now suddenly so stupendously wealthy to the extent that 100 private jets were scrambled to Kano for his son’s wedding on Friday, 20, August, 2021, which was featured in the world famous British magazine, Tatler, under the headline ‘Inside Nigeria’s ultra-glamorous royal wedding’.

According to a reporter who attended the wedding, the opulence on display included the latest iPhone as souvenirs for guests.

This glamorous wedding was going on at the same time as students of an Islamic school in Niger state, and students of a Baptist Christian school were languishing with bandits who had abducted them.

If anybody had told Nigerians in 2015, that this was how the Buhari era would be, nobody would have believed it. Something has happened in the intervening years. The energy around Buhari has poisoned, and because fish starts to get rotten from the head, almost everything in Nigeria, including our sports, has been tainted by the leprous fingers of Buhari.

And it was amusing reading the sickening sycophantic sorcerer’s apprentice, Femi Adesina, accusing those who linked Buhari to the loss of the Super Eagles of idiocy. Femi, really? Can you remember that you wrote an article just three weeks ago (January 7, 2022) attacking Abacha for consorting with Marabouts?

Well, Femi, guess who was Abacha’s right-hand man during those days of marathon Marabout sessions? Yes, you guessed it. Muhammadu Buhari. For the five years that Abacha misgoverned Nigeria, Buhari was never far away from him.

Indeed, so close were they that Abacha made Buhari the chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund and perhaps the leading member of his inner caucus.

If not for sycophancy, how could Femi Adesina tar Abacha and expect Buhari not to be guilty by association? What sycophancy cannot do does not exist!

Reno’s Nuggets

If you have a laptop and you use it for Yahoo, you are not taking in the big picture. There are many legal things you can use that laptop to do including crypto, blockchain, and dropshipping without looking over your shoulders, and reaping well-deserved curses. Use that brain power you are now using to deceive to receive training and skills that can enable you to make the same type of money. NFTs are making teenagers money. They can also make you more money than romance scams. Use your intelligence creatively, not destructively!

#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu

