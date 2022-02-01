Senate Spokesman: Arms Proliferation Bill Will Be Ready Soon

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Nigerians expressed concern over increased proliferation and illegal possession of firearms across the country, the National Assembly Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said the bill that will take care of the situation would soon see the light of the day.

Speaking yesterday at his senatorial office in Osogbo, the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Bashiru said that there was no delay in the passage of the bill that is seeking to address the problem and the violent crimes.

He opined that the bill is currently at the committee stage, adding that when eventually passed, it would definitely go a long way in curbing criminal activities and security problems in the country.

Bashiru, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, said in a matter of weeks the bill would actually see the light of the day.

“I am in full support of the bill and if passed it will assist the country to reduce and possibly put a stop to criminal activities in the country,” he said.

The National Assembly is currently considering the bill, seeking to address illegal arms proliferation.

Also there have been serious concerns over the influx of firearms across the country due to the country’s porous borders.

However, in another development, Senator Bashiru contended that with his relationship with Governor Gboyega Oyetola he would ensure that APC secure the ticket for the second term.

He emphasised that Osun Central Senatorial District has benefitted immensely from Governor Oyetola’s administration, therefore, he must be supported as well.

The lawmaker tasked anyone that may want to challenge Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the contest to come over during primary election.

He said: “I have my own aspirant who is Governor Oyetola and he would succeed during the primary. And I will work for the stabilisation of Governor Oyetola’s administration.”

