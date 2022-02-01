HEALTH SECTOR REFORM IN EDO

The ongoing reforms in the Edo State health sector by Governor Godwin Obaseki have continued to receive positive reviews by key players in the sector.

With the enthusiastic campaign across the state for residents to sign unto the health insurance scheme, the massive investment in primary health care centres in all the local government areas, the transfer of personnel and deployment of equipment to these centers, the ongoing expansion of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City the state capital, and the plan to build at least one specialist hospital in each of the three senatorial districts, amongst other strategic projects, clearly, Edo is well on its way to becoming one of the preferred destinations for medical tourism.

As impactful and strategic as this investment is, no noise is being made about it, an administrative style that has come to define the Obaseki brand. These projects are fast addressing the age-old challenges in the health sector such as the dearth of modern medical equipment, decaying health infrastructure, inadequate personnel and poor funding of the sector.

In particular, the construction and rehabilitation of primary health care centers across the 18 local government areas of the state have increased access to quality, affordable and accessible health care.

Taking cognizance of the challenges residents in the rural areas used to face in accessing quality health care, the revamped primary health care centers now serve as the first port of call for Edo people.

Explaining the linkage between these primary health care centers and specialist hospitals, Obaseki said: “It is only based on reference from these units that you now come to a specialist hospital. We intend to provide world-class services that will stop medical tourism and you can afford these services by keying into our health insurance policy.”

In order to consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the primary health care system, the state government has expedited work on the expansion of the Central Hospital in Benin City, to conform to a 21st Century health care center.

With a section of the hospital currently merged with the Edo Specialist Hospital and other sections relocated to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital where massive construction work is currently ongoing, secondary health care needs will be adequately tackled.

As part of a grand design, the Governor has also rolled out plans to build a specialist hospital in each of the three senatorial districts. The project is deemed to be ready by the last quarter of 2022 as the facilities would be open to the first set of patients before the 2022 Alaghodaro Summit.

It is pertinent to state therefore, that Governor Obaseki’s drive towards revamping the state’s health care system is undoubtedly in conformity with international standards as seen in the developed world. There is no doubt that the health care needs of Edo residents are guaranteed, given the various interventions including the Edo Health Insurance Scheme which Governor Obaseki has embarked on in his quest to reposition the sector in the state.

Aichienede Akhabue Goodluck, Benin City

