Bentancur, Kulusevski Switch to Spurs from Juventus

Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on Monday signed for Tottenham as Antonio Conte got his wish for reinforcements on transfer deadline day.

Uruguay international midfielder Bentancur has signed a deal until 2026, for an initial €19 million, with another six million euros in potential add-ons, according to a statement from the Italian club.

Bentancur, who won three consecutive Serie A titles with the Turin-based club, has 46 senior caps to his name and will join up with Spurs following Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Swedish winger Kulusevski, who has scored nine goals in 74 appearances for Juventus, has joined on an initial 18-month loan deal.

Juventus said the fee for the loan period was €10 million. A further fee of €35 million would be payable on completion of a permanent deal.

The moves are subject to international clearance and a work permit.

