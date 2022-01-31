Gunmen Kill One Soldier, Injure Two Others in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge

Unknown gunmen have attacked soldiers reportedly to be on duty on Kalabari axis of Rivers State, killed one and injured two soldiers who were said to be in critical condition.

Informed sources told THISDAY that the incident occurred early hours of yesterday at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru in the Kalabari area and the Emohua Local Government Areas of the state.

It was learned that the gunmen ambushed the victims on the aforementioned point and released bullets on them.

It was further gathered that the perpetrators escaped after commiting the crime, while the soldiers that sustained injuries were reportedly rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Rowland Sekibo, said the two soldiers injured were in critical condition and have been moved out for treatment.

Also confirming the incident, Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, disclosed that the attack occurred around 5:30am.

He narrated that the soldiers were on their way to their duty post before they were attacked, he noted noting that he and his team have been on patrol of the road to ensure calm.

He narrated, “The incident happened on the wee hours of this morning, around 5:30 and 6:00am. The soldiers were on the way to their duty post. Between Emohua and

Asari-Toru Local Government there is a river demarcation, the criminals ambushed them on the bridge.

“They came on speed boat. I was not there, but this was according to their (soldiers) story. They (gunmen) ambushed them and exchanged gunfire with them. One soldier died while two others were wounded.

“As I talk to you now, I am on the said road with my team. The place is calm. Normal activities has resumed.

“Security will never be enough in any situation. Like Nigeria Police recruit every day. We don’t control the police or the military, it is federal government. We wish that they will here our yearning and help us more.

“But as a local government, we will do our best to encourage the military to function better will do that.”

A source who visited the Military Hospital on Aba road, Port Harcourt, confirmed that the two survivors were brought into the Emergency Unit of the hospital and are now receiving treatment.

As at the time of this report, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, was yet to react on the incident.

Also, the Rivers State Police Command was yet to confirm the incident.

