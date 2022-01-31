Gbajabiamila: COVID-19 Exposed Nigeria’s Health Sector Problems

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the problems of the country’s health institutions, which necessitated some interventions from the House.

Speaking on Monday during the closing ceremony of a three-day training for health workers in Plateau State, he said the health sector needs a lot in terms of infrastructure and others.

Gbajabiamila said since the inception of the 9th House, there has been a lot of unprecedented interventions in the health sector, including addressing issues related to strike by health workers.

He assured the health workers that the National Assembly will continue to provide funds to strengthen the Nigerian health sector.

He said: “We’re all aware that in Nigeria, we have health problems: problem with our infrastructure, problem with our health personnel and so many other things. But in the last couple of years, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the underbelly of our health institutions. It was that Covid-19 experience, I believe, that triggered a lot of interventions that the House of Representatives and my office have made in the health sector.

“Never before has the House of Representatives involved itself with the health sector in Nigeria, including trying to resolve health issues and getting involved in the strike between health workers and the government. There are a lot of those interventions. Health workers are very important.

“There’s no telling how many lives will be lost by just one health worker embarking on strike not to talk about a whole association. That’s why during our time in the 9th House, any time we sense the possibility of health workers downing their tools, we act quickly. I’ve been to your headquarters in Abuja to talk to your members, and I’m glad that they’ve been very cooperative.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, said the training has been very engaging, revealing and educative for the participants.

While commending the Speaker for setting the pace for strengthening healthcare workers, the governor said the training would help eliminate negligence and promote good medical practices.

Also, the President-elect of the World Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, said medical practioners have been clamouring for the political will to advance healthcare and thanked the speaker for his intervention.

On his part, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, while noting the Speaker’s innovative approach to health issues, called on him to ensure the continuation of such interventions.

