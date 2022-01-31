Dana Air Reintroduces Early Flights from Abuja Feb 1 Chinedu Eze

Dana Air has announced that it would reintroduce its early morning flights from Abuja to Lagos from February 1, 2022.

A statement from the airline said with more of its aircraft back to full service after comprehensive maintenance, it would introduce additional flights but most importantly the early morning flights from Abuja to Lagos and other destinations from February 1, 2022.

It explained that the introduction of this service is a precursor to the airline’s intention and strategic plan to expand further up north while consolidating on its existing route network.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has announced the retirement of Captain Kolawole Shokunbi.

”We are also pleased to announce the retirement of one of our captains on our B737 aircraft – Captain Kolawole Shokunbi after an illustrious 44 -year highflying career abroad and in Nigeria.”

Speaking at a brief retirement ceremony organised for him, Captain Kolawole Shokunbi said, ”This grand welcome on my retirement will linger for a long time in my memory and I have nothing but love for you all at Dana Air. I must state here that in my 44 years of flying, Dana remains the best for me.”

