Akeredolu has Failed the People of Ondo, Says Lawmaker

Fidelis David in Akure

The Senator representing the Southern senatorial district in Ondo State, Nicholas Tofowomo, has said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has failed the people of the state, saying unemployment rate is growing geometrically.

He stated this at Ile-Oluji, in Ondo State, where he presented laptops to members of his constituents after a training programme on Information and Communication Technology.

Tofowomo, while assessing the performance of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) led-administration in the last five years, said: “There are some area they have done well and there are some area too they have failed. In terms of employment they have failed, because there are no jobs. In the areas of road construction they are trying their best. But in total submission, Akeredolu’s led administration has failed the good people of Ondo state. I will only give them 25 per cent.”

Tofowomo, however, said that he would rather quit politics than leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I will remain in PDP than to go to APC. I will rather leave politics because APC is a dead party in Nigeria. They have wrecked the economy of this country. So, it is over my dead body, I can never decamp to APC. It is PDP in the morning, afternoon and in the evening. If I leave PDP now, I’m going back home. If you look at the APC what have they done to improve economy? When I was in the University, 70 kobo will give you one dollar now N580 is to one dollar, it shows that they have wrecked the economy. So, it is not a party to go to at all.

It is an insult to me if I go to APC.

Tofowomo, who described himself as a senator not desperate for money, said he would never leave the PDP to join a party that ‘ruined’ the country’s economy.

“APC has failed us in Nigeria, in the area of economy they have scored zero, security they have scored zero. Robbery, kidnapping are now a daily routine. Banditry is now common in Nigeria, nobody is safe, it has gotten to that level.

” APC has failed the nation because they don’t have agenda. For instance, look at the Nigeria Police Force, APC government has not done any right thing to reshape our police stations, in order to have formidable police stations across Nigeria.

Boko-Haram are still there, a bag of rice during PDP regime in Nigeria was N6000. Now it is N35,000. That means, the party is not sellable at all and that is why people are decamping from APC to PDP everyday because they have failed the nation.”

Speaking on the training and empowerment programme, Tofowomo said it is a privilege that can refine beneficiaries life.

