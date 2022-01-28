Family of Abducted Goodluck Jonathan’s Cousin Beg for His Unconditional Release

Olusegun Samue

The family of Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was abducted on Monday night, has appealed to the kidnappers to release him unconditionally without harm.

Yekorogha was abducted two days after gunmen suspected to be crude oil thieves kidnapped the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Federal Otokito, who has since been released.

A statement signed by Austin Ekeinde on behalf of the victim’s younger brother, Mr. Azibola Roberts, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, called on the members of the public for sustained support that could lead to early release of Yekorogha.

The statement quoted Roberts as saying that Yekorogha was kidnapped on Monday night from his car in front of his house in Yenagoa by four men in black uniform who drove off to an unknown destination.

He said that the issue of the abduction of his elder brother was receiving due attention from the security agencies.

He thanked the State Commissioner of Police, and the Director State Services for their commitment.

The statement reads: “Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“In the last few days, we have been inundated with inquiries by well-meaning Nigerians and the media for confirmation of the kidnap of our sibling. Consequently, this statement has become necessary to clarify the situation.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits have stood by us since the incident occurred.

“We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State.”

