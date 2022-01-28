2023: Atiku is PDP’s Winning Card, Says Imasuangbon

Adibe Emenyonu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has backed the aspiration of a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the presidential ticket of the party in next year’s general election.

Imasuangbon, popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’ said Atiku remained the best choice as candidate of the party among the several aspirants of the PDP to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the party was desirous of winning.

Imasuangbon, in a statement in Benin City, yesterday, urged other PDP members to market their aspirants instead of presenting Atiku in bad light.

The former Edo governorship aspirant said Atiku has the prerequisite experience, contacts across the country and has impacted on many lives through his many philanthropic works.

He cautioned PDP governors and other party chieftains to call their supporters to order and refrained from casting aspersion on Atiku.

Imasuangbon cautioned those using the issue of age and zoning against the former vice president to desist, saying they were doing so for selfish and parochial reasons.

According to him, “What I want PDP members to understand and focus on is winning the election. We cannot field a candidate Nigerians do not know and trust. How on earth can someone argue that Atiku should not be given our party’s ticket on account of his age? Age is not a curse but a blessing.

“For example, it is on record that the founding father and former President of Singapore, late Lee Kuan Yew, became President at a very old age and he led his country into economic prosperity. Same with former President Ronald Reagan of the United States. So, what are they talking about?

“Again, If we are talking about fairness, equity and Justice, power should remain in the North. He is the most qualified in the North and don’t forget that the North East has not produced the President. Even if you leave the presidency open, he is the most qualified and his presidency will usher in prosperity for the Country.”

