Irabor Reiterates Military’s Commitment to Democracy

•Meets media executives, solicits stronger cooperation

Iyobosa Uwugiaren

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Leo Irabor, has reiterated the commitment of the military to democracy and its constitutional responsibility, while urging the media to be conscious of issues that bother on national security and the unity of the country.

The army chief’s reassurance came as a result of the resurgence of military coups in the West African sub-region, fearing that the development had the capacity to pose great danger to democratic values in the region.

Irabor, who was reacting to a question by a reporter over the military’s commitment to a democratic culture, amid resurgence of military coup in Bukina Faso, during his parley with the media at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said the military had no reason to disrupt democratic and constitutional order in the country.

“History has shown that the military is better off during democracy. The military has no plan to disrupt democratic and constitutional order,” he stated.

He also assured of the military’s determination to end the on-going war against the terrorists and insurgents across the country, saying the military was winning the war.

In the media parley entitled: “The Role of Editors in National Security and Conflict Sensitive Communication”, the CDS said the initiative was informed by the fact that both the military and the media pursued common cause of freedom and liberty.

Gen Irabor explained further that collaboration between the media and the military helped to secure environment as well as looking forward to fulfilling individual desires and as a comity of nations.

According to him, “All along, it is we versus them, but I am hopeful that at the end of this parley today, you will no longer see yourself as we versus them. Rather, it will be an engagement about us and engagement about what binds us, which is Nigeria.

“Whatsoever influences one may have outside the shores, either territorial or space of Nigeria, we must begin to understand that you are the best person to keep Nigeria safe. No one outside of this shores loves you better than you love yourself, because you are the one that meets this challenge.”

Earlier, the Director, Defence Information, Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said the CDS considered media executives as most worthy to interface with, considering their standing in the spectrum of the media space.

Akpor said the media had the cardinal role to play in advancing the cause of national security, stating that the leadership of the armed forces viewed media executives, editors and bureau chiefs as critical stakeholders that could not be ignored.

“At the end of the deliberations, media executives, editors, bureau chiefs are in better position to set right the agenda for public discourse on issues of national security and conflict sensitive management are generating debate,” he stated.

Chief Executive Officer, Media Today, Charles Odenigbo, said the interface would mark a new beginning for military and media relationship in Nigeria.

Odenigbo said a road map would be developed at the end of the parley for clear understanding of the roles of the media in national security matters and conflict sensitive communication.

