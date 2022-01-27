GAGE Award Calls for Nomination, to Reward Tech Innovators

In line with its commitment to recognise and reward brands, corporate bodies and individuals who have distinguished themselves in using digital innovations and technology solutions to drive business growth, GAGE digital company, the organiser of the GAGE Award, has announced the opening of the 2022 edition of the awards.

The call for nominations was announced recently in Lagos, and it is now open to the public to nominate individuals, corporate bodies and brands which best appeal to them in the various categories by leveraging the power of digital technology in 2021.

The 2022 edition of GAGE Award has the theme: ‘Co-Create 2022’, which, according to the organisers, is a proof of how much Nigerians, and by extension, Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating.

For two years now, the GAGE Award has celebrated the good of the web by awarding distinguished individuals and brands which have utilised technology and the digital space remarkably.

The Award recognises the best of the Internet in Nigeria, with a spotlight on individuals and brands, which have influenced commerce and entertainment across different sectors with their outstanding activities and contributions to the technology ecosystem yearly.

According to the GAGE Awards convener, Johnson Anorh, this year’s edition will be slightly different with a two-day international technology exhibition taking place at the Landmark Event Centre on May 5 and 6, while the award gala night will take place on May 7 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, both in Lagos.

He said: “The international tech exhibition is open to brands using digital technology to serve their audience, and will attract exhibitors from Fintech, Edutech, Agritech, media and advertising, supply chain, energy and utilities and others who are seeking to expand their market, showcase innovations, meet new audience and attract VC’s or investment.

“Also, the awards categories have been expanded to 24. Some of the categories open for nomination are Payment Platform of the year; Healthtech Company of the Year; Edutech Company of the Year, Most Promising Tech Startup; Mobile Banking App of the year; Most Innovative Bank of the year; Technology Friendly Governor of the Year; Online News Platform of the Year; Digital Marketing Agency of the year; Online Coach of the Year, Online Comedian of the Year, Web Series of the Year; Online Influencer of the Year; Digital Artiste of the Year; Online TV of the Year; Best Actor in a Web Series of the Year; TikTok Influencer of the Year, Food Influencer of the Year, among others.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

