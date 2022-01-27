Father Impregnates 14-year-old Daughter in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a 38-year-old man, Baridap Needman, for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter.

The father, who lives with the daughter and his two younger brothers at a one-room apartment on the PDP road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, was said to be cohabiting with her since the death of their mother who died three years ago.

The suspect, who hails from Ogani Wily Kaira in Ogoni, Rivers State, was arrested following a formal complaint from the state gender advocacy group, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) led by Dise Ogbise.

According to Ogbise and Mrs. Mary Pekeowei, GRIT was tipped off by a concerned neighbour who noticed that the victim was five months pregnant and the father was responsible for the pregnancy.

It was gathered that the father has been violating his daughter since the age of seven but got worst when the victim’s mother died few years ago, as he immediately replaced his deceased wife with his daughter on his matrimonial bed.

THISDAY gathered that while the 14-year-old girl, who is Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3, was sleeping with the father on the bed, the two younger brothers were allocated to sleep on the floor.

However, policemen at the Ekeki Police Station, where the case was reported, were shocked when the pregnant girl declared that she was in love with her accused father.

The Chairperson of GRIT, Ogbise, confirmed to journalists that the advocacy group would collaborate with the Ministry of Women Affairs to offer psycho-social support to the victim and ensure that she is well taken care of until she gives birth.

She said: “Abortion is not an option, and the two brothers have been handed to their family member for proper care. The girl will be in the government custody as she needs to go back to school. Her dream is to be a musician, and we will encourage her.”

Also speaking, Pekeowei called on residents of the state to be vigilant and alert the GRIT and other gender advocacy groups in the state of any case of girl-child violation or molestation in any form.

“Members of the public should always speak up and reach out to relevant authorities in a case of violation of the girl-child,” she said.

