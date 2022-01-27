Equipping Learners with Right Tools to Succeed

The effect of COVID-19 on global education has compelled technology solution providers to develop products that will equip learners with the right tools to succeed tomorrow, writers Emma Okonji

When the pandemic rocked African economies and society at large, the biggest challenge was finding ways to adjust. Schools across the continent had to close, and as a result, they had to quickly take steps to educate pupils using distance-learning techniques. While those that were equipped to adjust have started online or hybrid-learning modules, others, particularly those in rural areas, face massive challenges such as lack of access to digital tools.

Efforts are being made to give young people access to better learning equipment, as many learners on the continent currently rely on cell phones or smart phones to continue learning during this digital age. It is however crucial for learners and parents to be aware of the available and affordable options to help learners prepare for the classroom of the future.

Equipping Learners

Commenting, HP Nigeria’s Country Head, Emmanuel Asika stated that the technology manufacturing company has recognised the need to equip learners, who are tomorrow’s leaders; with the tools they require in the new normal.

“Buying a laptop for your child today will not only help them succeed at school, but itwill also empower them by preparing them for future challenges and helping them to acquire critical skills necessary to thrive in the digital era, ”Asika said.

According to a report by UNESCO 73 per cent of African countries used some online strategies by September 2020. However, access to devices and connectivity wasn’t widespread, and even in places where technology was available, learners often felt unprepared to participate in classes digitally. The 4th industrial revolution – sped up by the pandemic – means that digital skills are no longer a luxury, or a nice-to-have. They are essential, not only for immediate access to basic rights such as education, but to future-proof a generation of young people who will live in a world with jobs not yet imagined. Whilst efforts continue to ensure the digital divide is minimised, the ability for learners to operate in a digital world is paramount.

HP recently announced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio called the HP Learning Companions, the HP 14 notebook & HP 15 notebook, powered by the 10th and 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processors offer many benefits in a learning environment, including:

Shape-up ideas faster – fast processing speeds powered by a 10th or 11th Generation Intel Core™ i3 processor toenable your child to bring their ideas to life through quick research, collaboration and execution. They can multitask, toggle between multiple windows and handle demanding applications with utmost ease.

Experience lifelike remote learning – Remote learning is the new normal. It provides learning continuity and expands learning opportunities. Your child can experience lifelike remote learning with a TrueVision HD Camera. It’s improved low-light video performance captures high-quality footage even in dim light that makes remote interactions more engaging. By integrating a digital microphone into the camera, they will be able to get their point across clearly.

Study without interruption – A long battery life is critical so your child can keep working, even during power cuts. It also helps them to move freely and study from wherever they want to, reducing the need to carry the charger, or always have a charging point nearby. Fast charge technology is a must these days, so look for a battery that can recharge 50% of its battery in just 45 minutes, allowing your child to study and create all day.

Learn from anywhere – On or off campus, a thin, light notebook makes for easier studying on the go. The right laptop should enable seamless viewing on a micro-edge display with an ultra-narrow bezel, giving your child enough screen on a portable 14″ notebook to see clearly and complete tasks easily.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

