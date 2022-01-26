Uba A. Michael meets Hon. Akin Alabi

Delta State gubernatorial aspirant and businessman, Uba A. Michael on Wednesday, met the House of Representatives member and founder of sports betting platform, Nairabet, Akin Alabi.

The meeting which held in Abuja was an avenue for both leaders in their spheres to rub minds on the current political mood in the country and human capital.

Both entrepreneurs, Uba A. Michael and Akin Alabi are young leaders who have made themselves examples for young Nigerians looking at getting involved in politics.

Uba A. Michael is the Chairman of UBACLE GROUP while Akin Alabi is Chairman, House Committee on Governmental Affairs

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

