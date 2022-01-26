Senate Okays Federal University in Taraba

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to provide legal framework for the establishment of the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State.

The bill was passed after the upper chamber considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of nine universities across the six geopolitical zones, which included the Federal University, Wukari.

The lawmaker said the bill to establish the university sought to develop and offer academic and professional teaching and research programmes leading to the award of first degrees, post-graduate degrees and diplomas.

He said: “The presence of the university would assist the host communities to increase planning, production and processing; in addition to adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in both social and management sciences as conventional university in Nigeria.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

