‘Inclusion, Sustainability Vital for Economic Growth in a Post-COVID Era’

By April this year, more than 3,000 manufacturing professionals and more than 100 exhibiting brands from across the world will gather in Lagos to showcase manufacturing and industrial solutions at the third edition of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo (EMWA) 2022.

A statement by the group said the theme of EMWA 2022 which is ‘Rethinking Manufacturing and Value Chains for Inclusion and Sustainability,’ would drive stakeholders’ conversations, especially in a time the Omicron variant is worsening the global supply chain crisis, the organisers noted.

The statement stated that the expo, scheduled to take place at the Landmark Event Centre, between April, 26-28 also presents the opportunity for manufacturers to showcase their products and gain patronage at a discounted booth rate.

The statement also noted that EMWA is one of the most comprehensive manufacturing, engineering, machinery, equipment, raw materials and service exhibitions in Nigeria, “where international and indigenous market leading manufacturing solution providers with operations in Nigeria converge to network, and share best practices.”

It also serves as a critical platform for participants to upskill their teams, access financing solutions as well as evaluate and procure international technology, machinery, tools, and spare parts in order to improve manufacturing output and quality.

The Zenith Exhibitions’ Managing Director, Joseph Oru, said the show has built up its reputation as one of the must-attend exhibitions in Nigeria, recording exponential growth in visitors and exhibitors’ year-on-year.

“The third edition of EMWA will continue to create and enhance new and current partnership opportunities that will help companies to improve business excellence and productivity. EMWA remains a highly recommended platform for businesses to establish new partnerships, networking and contracting opportunities,” Oru stated.

The statement noted: “Supported by more than 100 international and regional exhibiting brands from over 10 countries, exhibition pavilions would be showcased from around the world with expected attendance from Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Turkey, India, and Egypt. This means that manufacturers in Nigeria now have an annual platform to connect with international technology providers and partners over three days, helping to save thousands of dollars in expensive and time-costly travel.”

