Construction of 37 Model ‘Smart Schools’ Fallout of COVID-19, Says UBEC

Kuni Tyessi



The emergence of Universal Basic Education Commission Smart School Programme is driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the lockdown of the country and closure of schools for nearly one year.

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Boboyi disclosed this at the ground breaking ceremony of the UBEC Modern Smart School Programme in Hadeja, Jigawa State.

The “Smart Schools” were designed in categories to boost the use of ICT for teaching and learning with an estimated cost of N350,000 per school for the state model, while the zonal model with more capacity and ICT infrastructure would cost N600 million to serve each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.​

Bobboyi explained that during the COVID-19 lockdown, there was no learning all over the country because the face to face approach was the primary mode of delivering content to learners.

He said it is necessary to prepare for any situation that could arise to disrupt the teaching and learning process.

The ES stressed that digital and e-learning platforms provide opportunities for teachers and learners without the constraint of time and space.​

“It is expected that deployment of technology for instructional delivery would significantly increase the quality of basic education indeed the nation’s learning outcomes.

“UBEC Smart Schools are currently at the completion stages, the plan is that before the end of this year most, if not all would commence academic activities.

“It is my expectation that the standard we are jointly setting up would be sustained and improved upon so as to meet the schools objectives,” he said.

He specifically thanked the Governor, Mohammed Badaru for the prompt response for land allocation and for granting UBEC permission to organise the ground breaking ceremony.

The ES also thanked the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for his effort in transforming Nigeria’s digital landscape and his support in providing the strategic partnership with UBEC for the development of e-learning and establishment of smart school programmes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

