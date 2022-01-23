Gunmen Kill Two in Benue Community

George Okoh

Gunmen have attacked Igama community in Ojigo council ward, Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State, killing two people and destroying several houses.

Members of the community confirmed the attack on phone yesterday, alleging that Fulani herdsmen were behind the killing.

The invaders were said to have stormed the community in broad daylight and shot in all directions while residents scampered for safety.

Speaking with THISDAY on telephone, Chairman of Okpokwu LGA, Mrs Amina Audu also confirmed the report, noting that it was the third time in the last two weeks that the attackers were invading her council.

She added that the attack which she noted was perpetrated by herdsmen, was without any form of provocation at all.

According to the council boss, Fulani herdsmen came and attacked the community and burnt houses and a woman was found dead after several days.

Audu noted that the incident was reported to the police, saying some security personnel were detailed to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

She added that men of the livestock guards were also sent to the area, though the herders quickly ran away before the security men arrived.

She said: “They have attacked the community three consecutive times since January 13. They will just come into the community and attack them. They normally come in the afternoon.

“It is because the security people have been stationed on the ground that we did not record many casualties,” the council boss lamented the attack on the community.

Audu, however, disclosed that those who were killed were immediately buried because their bodies were already decaying by the time they were found.

The council boss urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, rise up to the occasion and stop the marauding herders from taking innocent lives.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Police Command, Ms Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive any information on the incident.

