STEM METS Partners A.G. Leventis to Train Students on Robotics

Omolabake Fasogbon

Social enterprise, STEM METS Resources Limited has joined hands with A.G Leventis to train students on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Robotics in Lagos.

The gesture is a long- term commitment of the sponsors to educate, empower and elevate young minds while ensuring accountability through measurable outputs.

The sponsors explained that the training was inspired by the growth and advancement in technology that is presently shaping prosperity of nations.

Speaking on the workshop, Chief Executive Officer of STEM METS, Jadesola Adedeji said, “Now more than ever, there is a need for Nigeria and Africa to expand the capacity and diversity of the STEM workforce pipeline to equip the younger generation with requisite skills for jobs of the future.

“Also, with the pandemic outbreak in 2020, a lot has changed in the workforce. The resolve to work and learn remotely introduced global cross-functional teams. This has reinforced the need to educate the next generation to help them compete on a levelled playing field against their international contemporaries in the global job market.”

She stated further that the wide acceptability of technology and its influence on economy of nations has made STEM education imperative for all.

“Exposing these young minds to it at an early age is a guaranteed way to build a generation of innovators and thinkers who will sustain and strengthen the evolving position of Nigeria and Africa at large,” Adedeji maintained.

Also commenting, Group MD of A. G Leventis, Ms Seun Oni said, “The future is digital, and we believe that strategic partnerships such as this will provide a conducive learning environment around STEM and ensure a ready pipeline of skills for young minds.

Through various trainings and workshops, we remain committed to supporting the educational journey of children in our host community and preparing young champs for the future of work in the global space.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

