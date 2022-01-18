Osun APC Condemns Factional Chairman’s Outburst

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Alhaji Rasaki Salinsile-led All Progressives Congress(APC) in Osun State has taken a swipe at the Ilerioluwa factional chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, over his outburst on the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

In a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Abiodun Agboola, the party described Famodun as a failed party administrator and harbinger of misfortune the party, saying that his incompetence, gluttonous attitude and hypocrisy brought the Osun APC to where it is today.

Sequel to the self-confession of the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola, of being the brain behind the copious anti-party activities of a pressure group, The Osun Progressives (TOP) under the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) at an event in Ilesa, Osun State recently , the state Chairman-elect of the party, Famodun, has berated the minister, saying that his conduct in that regard is far below the expectation of the right-thinking members of the society.

However, Agboola said the party took exception to ‘crude and gutter languages Famodun employed in his needless response’ to the Minister’s views on the state of affairs of the party.

“This type of attitude makes reconciliation almost impossible with such character,” said Abiodun.

According to him, Famodun refused to speak the truth and failed to act as a responsible party chairman at the early state of the crisis in the party, saying it is unfortunate that Famodun became an errand boy for lily-liver politicians because of the ‘change’ they give him.

He said Famodun should bury his head in shame and shut his mouth up seeing the party handed over to him enmeshed in crisis because of his ineptitude and selfishness.

The statement reads: “Eventually, Famodun owns up to the fact that he is not fit to be the Chairman by virtue of his response to the comment made by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

Famodun confirmed our position long time ago of his inability to manage the party. His inability to know when to talk and when not to talk is a serious defect on his person. Famodun shouldn’t forget, or because of his inadequate education, that it is a constitutionally guaranteed right to express opinion and associate with anybody.

“It is not surprising that because of his inglorious need to please his paymaster, Famodun decided to act and talk irresponsibly about the former governor. Even though Aregbesola has left government, Famodun lacks the integrity and morality to make enemy of him.

“The National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Committee and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led reconciliation committee should take judicious note of this particular reaction of Famodun.

“We have said it before that the man is incapable and not competent to be a party chairman, because he lacks the required knowledge and temperament to resolve crisis, which is the main thing in party management. If Famodun believes in resolution, he wouldn’t have reacted like that. It was unreasonable and irresponsible.”

Agboola added: “Famodun’s pains which brought out his true colour as an unfit character to administer a purposeful political party as we have always stated was the bitter truth in the Minister’s statement which he and his cohorts have in futility denied over time.

“It is an undisputed fact that a lie told a thousand times will forever remain a lie. The minister admitted there the party is divided and added that work was ongoing to reunite the party members.

“It is a fact that Famodun was unable to administer the APC for seven years which degeneration was brought to the fore by The Osun Progressives (TOP) which Famodun and company attempted to play down but was established by the minister.

Famodun’s invective poured out in his personally signed press release signed post further his incompetence in human management which The Osun Progressives had profoundly spoken about. No rational chairman will employ gutter languages he used on the Minister who was once his breadwinner as governor.

Famodun is reaping bountifully from the crisis, hence will never want it end. Whatever manner peace is proposed, Famodun’s headship of the party is inconceivable.

However, Famodun in a statement personally signed by him in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, stated that it was unfortunate that Aregbesola who was the immediate past governor of the state could champion subversive activities against the political party that has transformed his life from that of obscurity to limelight through prestigious offices as a Commissioner in Lagos State, two terms governor of Osun State and a serving minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Aregbesola, at a public function in Ilesa , disclosed that he wholeheartedly identified with the activities and in activities of the rebellious TOP which has constituted itself into an opposition within the Osun APC.

The intra-APC opposition group, called TOP, which meets every Thursday in the Campaign Office of the interior Minister in Osogbo has become a venue where barrage of insults are heaped on the person of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the state leadership of the APC and the state government by the leadership of the said TOP.

This disgruntled set of the APC members are peopled by members of the cabinet of Aregbesola during his two terms of the governor of the state who are now protesting of their not being appointed by Governor Oyetola for the third term.

Famodun told Aregbesola point blank to perish the thought and notion of being the Alpha and Omega of Osun State progressive politics, reminding him that he is only grandstanding in the glory of the past.

