Edo Explores Potentials in Water Transport to Boost Economy

The Edo State Government is sustaining programmes and reforms to harness the huge economic potentials in its water transportation ecosystem to boost economic growth and development, in line with the government’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

Chairman of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Kennedy Osifo disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, when he led the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Ogbadu, and other board members of the commission on an inspection tour of some of EDSOGPADEC’s projects and facilities.

The team inspected the recently procured four Nr200HP Armoured gunboats and four speedboats at the Government House, Benin City; the Marine Police Base, on Ologbo River, and the Modern Concrete Pedestrian Jetty, with awaiting Lounge at Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Osifo noted that the state’s waterways offer a unique economic opportunity to the government and citizens, noting that if properly harnessed, the waterways have the potential to boost the state’s revenue and ensure economic prosperity for the state.

Reassuring that the state government will not relent in strengthening security on its coastal areas and waterways, the Commission’s chair said the facilities would boost the water transport sector in the state, adding, “it will also facilitate 24-hour business activities; the Concrete Pedestrian Jetty Lounge would be used by passengers who will board the speed boats to their destinations.”

Noting that the vision of the Commission is in line with the MEGA plan of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to make Edo an economic and investment hub, the Commission’s chairman reassured that the government will sustain efforts to ensure the influx of investors into the state.

The EDSOGPADEC boss added, “these facilities would also positively affect the physically challenged as there is a part on the walkway of the Jetty designed for the physically challenged. Also, there would be 24 hours electricity supply to boost business frontiers.”

On his part, CP Ogbadu thanked Governor Obaseki for putting up formidable initiatives in securing the waterways in the three oil and gas producing local government areas in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

