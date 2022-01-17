PMAN BoT Warns against Proposed Inauguration of Parallel Executives

Peter Uzoho

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned against a proposed inauguration of parallel National Executive Committee (NEC) of the body today in Abuja, describing it as illegal.

IPMAN BoT’s Secretary, Mr. Tunji Adeniji, gave the warning yesterday in a statement issued after their meeting against the backdrop of a purported invitation to the inaguration of the Sanusi Abdul- Fari-led faction’s executive.

Adeniji said that the BoT chairman led by Alhaji Abdulkadri Aminu has notified the security agencies of the pupurted illegal inaguration of NEC by some group of individuals.

He said that the current BoT of IPMAN had received an information that there were plans by some faction of IPMAN to install another leadership today.

He said the move was a flagrant violation of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in Abuja on December 14, 2018.

Adeniji said the judgment read by

Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015, recognised Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo and Alhaji Danladi Pasali, as President and Secretary of IPMAN, respectively, with other elected executives.

He said the tenure of the executive would expire on December 14, 2023, adding that IPMAN had already zoned the next president of the association to the North-west.

Adeniji said, “Any attempt to install another set of persons as NEC of IPMAN is null and void because the matter has been settled by the Supreme Court which is the final arbiter of justice in Nigeria.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has already directed that the judgment must be complied with.

“We are , therefore, calling on the security agencies to t apprehend those behind the move to forestall breakdown of law and order.

It must be noted that IPMAN as an association has only one registered Board of Trustee (BOT)and registered constitution with corporate affairs commission .

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

