NigComSat Set to Launch Another Satellite

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

The federal government has expressed its resolve to ensure the launch of another satellite by the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) before the end of the year.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami stated this while briefing journalists on Monday during a tour of facilities at the agency’s base in Abuja.

He said: “That approval of federal government which I have secured has been forwarded to NigComSat. Now, it is on the table of NigComSat to answer that question. I want to make sure that as I said that 2022 is NigComSat year along with NIPOST. I want to make sure that all work in progress must be completed by 2022.

“As I said earlier ,2022 has been dedicated to NigComSat and NIPOST, and I want to do the best I can to improve what we have achieved in the previous years.

“I recently approved two subsidiaries of NigComSat and I am here to supervise what they have been doing, and I discovered some areas where we need to work to improve their performance significantly.”

He also stated that for the agency not to be considered for privatisation again; it must provide quality service and generate good revenue.

He added: “Before I was made the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), there was the Oronsaye report which recommended for the scrapping of NITDA. But when I was able to turn things around from generation of N7 billion to N19 billion in a year, no one talks about scrapping NITDA again.

“So if you are able to turn things around, render quality service and generate income, no one will talk of privatising your company again.”

In her remarks, the Director General, NigComSat, Abimbola Alike appreciated the minister for his immense support.

Alike stated: “We all know what our budget used to be N200 million-N300m, for a company that needs capital after overhead.

“He stood for us and said there must be something good in NigComSat because he is a man who believes that we can actually turn around NigComSat.”

She assured Pantami of the agency’s readiness to deliver quality service and generate revenue to justify his efforts at revitalising the agency.

According to her, this year, Nigerians will see new significant changes that will make them know that NigComSat is a new company.

She stressed that Pantami is the first minister to add NigComSat to the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

