Buni Commends Buhari for Improved Security in North East

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring efforts at restoring peace and normalcy particularly, to the troubled North Eastern part of the country.

Buni, who is also the Chairman of the National Caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke yesterday at the end of the week long 2022 Annual Cultural Festival in Michina, Yobe.

He acknowledged the fact that there was a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeast, particularly, Yobe, adding that the large and peaceful congregation that witnessed the cultural festival was an evidence that the security situation had improved.

The governor further thanked Buhari for providing the security personnel as well as the required resources to secure lives and property in the country.

“As a result of this, the people in the north eastern part of the country can now sleep with their two eyes closed. In case there is still anybody in doubt, this large congregation at this event is enough proof that the security situation has improved,” he said, even as he thanked the traditional rulers, other community leaders and Imams for their prayers which, he claimed had been answered by God.

Buni also commended the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, for providing the right leadership at the National Assembly and for providing the much needed support and cooperation to enable the executive arm of government perform.

He thanked the Senate President for leading a legislative arm, which provided cooperation and support needed for the executive arm to deliver on its mandate to the people.

Buni said the various projects that the government had executed or being implemented were the results of the cooperation and support, which once eluded the Buhari administration the first four years but were being provided by the current Assembly.

According to him, “I have earlier acknowledged Ahmad Lawan as Sardaunan Bade. He is not Sardaunan Bade alone but Sardaunan of Northern Nigeria. He was voted here as a Senator, because this is his constituency. But God has made him Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since he assumed office as Senate President, the support and cooperation that he gives the executive arm of government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has brought about the development in the country that we are witnessing today.

“That cooperation and support by the current National Assembly is what is responsible for the development we are seeing today in Nigeria, because the first four years of President Buhari, he did not enjoy this kind of cooperation and support by the National Assembly. This is why we are seeing projects of national and rural development and the likes and these projects will get to you here very soon.”

The week long activities, which became an annual event in 2006, were rounded off yesterday with grand Durban, a display of horsemanship and led by the Machina Paramount ruler himself, HRH Alhaji Dr. Bashir Albishir Bukar.

The annual event was also witnessed by the Shehu of Borno, HRH. Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Ibn Al-Kanemi.

