2023: Plateau Group Supports Tinubu for Presidency

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A youth group in Plateau State, Youths Earnestly Ask for Tinubu (YEAT) yesterday said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been cleared by them for presidency, adding that he is not too old to contest in the 2023 general election.

The group called on youths across the country to support the aspirations of the APC national leader “because he has all it takes to move Nigeria forward.”

The National President of the group, Nimjul Pennap, said: “Tinubu has the confidence, the vision, the capacity to lead, build on the foundation of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as make Nigeria better.”

He said Tinubu has what it takes to sustain the developmental strides of President Buhari.

According to the group, “We support the Tinubu declaration to contest the 2023 presidential ticket, as his intellect and leadership attributes speak for him.”

Describing Tinubu’s declaration as appropriate and a step in the right direction, the group also said the former Lagos State governor is not too old to lead Nigeria, especially that older persons had led the country in the past.

“For a new and better Nigeria, Tinubu is the answer, and we are willing to go to the length and breadth of the country to rally support for him to clinch the seat,” he said.

The group added that Tinubu is capable of fixing Nigeria with his past experience as a former Lagos State governor.

YEAT said: “Tinubu is an achiever, and does not fail in tasks given to him; he has shown himself as a detribalised Nigerian with supporters from all parts of the country. This is what Nigeria needs in a president at the moment.”

