Gbajabiamila to Deliver UNILAG’s Convocation Lecture as 238 Bag First Class

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, will deliver the convocation lecture for the 52nd convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The lecture titled ‘Building Back Better: Creating a New Framework for Tertiary Education in Nigeria in the 21st Century’ will hold on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the J.F. Ade. Ajayi Auditorium by 12 noon.

Speaking during the 2019/2020 pre-convocation press conference, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the convocation lecture would be delivered under the chairmanship of Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie of the Supreme Court.

He announced that a total of 12,217 graduating students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates; out of which 7,799 will receive first degrees or diplomas, while 4,418 will receive postgraduate degrees.

In the first degree category, he said 238 obtained first class honours, with the Faculty of Engineering leading with 63 first class. From the Faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medical Sciences and Clinical Sciences, 36 students graduated with Distinctions, 17 who are from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Furthermore, he said 2,454 students graduated in the second class upper division, while 3,459 obtained second class lower division; 1,183 students graduated in the third class division; while 85 students made the pass degree.

He added that a total of 201 graduating students obtained degrees that are not classified; while the pre-degree programmes are graduating a total of 143 diplomas comprising 68 in Human Kinetics and Health Education (HKHE) and 75 in Social Development and Administration (SDA).

In addition, he said 217 students from different facilities shall be receiving certificates in Entrepreneurship from the Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre of the university.

According to him, the overall best graduating student in the first degree category is Ekeoseye Elizabeth Osereme of the Faculty of Science, Department of Zoology, who is graduating with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.95 out of 5.00.

The vice-chancellor stated that of the 4,418 postgraduate students, 145 students will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees in various disciplines, while 3,863 will obtain masters degrees in various fields across the university and 410 will receive postgraduate diplomas.

He said the congregation for the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and prizes to graduating students across all departments and faculties will span three days January 18-20, 2022 in the morning and afternoon sessions.

“On Thursday, January 20, 2021, postgraduate students will be awarded postgraduate diplomas, masters degrees, Ph.D. degrees and best Ph.D. award of the School of Postgraduate Studies at 10.00am. There will also be a luncheon with the doyen later in the afternoon at the Senate Lounge.”

He said the activities will be wrapped up with a long service award ceremony on January 21.

Ogundipe, who stated that the convocation ceremonies will be his last as the 12th vice-chancellor UNILAG, recalled that at inception, he highlighted the goals of his administration which is encapsulated in the six-dimensional “UNILAG” Agenda, 2017-2022.

He said the university decided to focus its resources and manpower on: Uncompromising Academic Standards and Excellent Research Output; Networking Globally, Strategising Locally and Consolidating Nationally; Improving University Finances by Innovative Fund-raising activities, infrastructural Development and Entrepreneurship Orientation.

Others are: Leadership that is Transformational, Transparent and Transnational; Accountability in Academics, Administration, Finance, and all university policies; and Greater than the best.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

