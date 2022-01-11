Tripple Gee Tasks Employees on Teamwork, Celebrates Retired COO

The Group Managing Director of Tripple Gee and Company Plc, Mrs.Adebimpe Giwa, has called on the employees of the company to ensure teamwork and diligence so as the overcome the challenges of 2022 business year. Mrs.Giwa stated this recently in Lagos at a ceremony to appreciate the contributions of the staff over the years and send forth the company’s chief operating officer(COO), Mr. Kunle Fasanu in Lagos.

According to her, the success of the company is built on the efforts of the employees.

“We have come through years filled with both challenges and victories. How reassuring it has been to know that we can count on all of you regardless of what faces us. On behalf of myself and the Board, please, allow me to extend my personal and genuine appreciation to each and every one of you for your valuable contributions to this great organisation. Thank you for the dedication, sacrifice, loyalty and commitment that each one of you has shown. I cannot overemphasize the importance of teamwork and diligence that needs to be demonstrated by all of us to tackle the necessary challenges coming in the New Year of 2022. Let’s all brace up for the best the year has for us as a family. Together we can achieve so much more,” she said.

Speaking on Fasanu, Giwa said the retired COO was an outstanding leader and a team player in the company for 21 meritorious years.

“An exemplary figure for all to follow. His relentless efforts will be placed on record. Mr. Fasanu, thank you for your contributions to our success story as it will never be forgotten. We offer our best wishes and happiness to you and your family on your retirement from Tripple Gee & Company Plc,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Tripple Gee, Mr. Sam Ayininuola, commended the staff and assured them of a bright future. According to him, the board would continue to ensure that their welfare is a top priority because they are the greater assets of the company. The chairman also expressed appreciation to management of the company, stressing that the GMD and her team have been very innovative. Ayininuola hailed customers and other stakeholders of the company, saying better days are ahead.

Apart from sending forth Fasanu the company recognised some long-serving and best performing employees.

Meanwhile, Tripple Gee has announced the exit of Mr. Emmanuel Ajibola from the company, he was the erstwhile Head of Operations, Secure Prints. Mrs. Giwa appreciated Mr. Ajibola, saying that he made valuable contributions to the successes recorded by the company over the years.

