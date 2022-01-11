NCF Urges Students to Take Action for Birds Conservation

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) recently gathered 98 students at Lekki Conservation Centre to mark the Spring Alive event 2021 with the theme ‘Protect Bird Nests’.

The Foundation emphasised the need to protect the nests of birds, as well as how to care for bird nests if found. The Spring Alive is an international annual project to encourage children’s interest in nature and the conservation of migratory birds and to get them to take action for birds and other wildlife as well as to participate in events organized by BirdLife Partners.

The students were taught about migratory birds, some of the challenges they face as they journey each year as well as caring for the young ones. Activities carried out include Bird watching; Hands on Art and Craft; Nature interpretation of relevant infographics and general environmental education knowledge.

Migratory birds are beneficial to us and the planet’s ecosystems because they provide critical services such as seed dispersal, pollination, pest control, cultural value, nature’s clean-up crew, helps research, stress relief and more.

According to BirdLife Africa, our planet is in the midst of its sixth mass extinction event, with climate change, habitat destruction and other human activities devastating the diversity of life on the planet. But while the crisis is undeniably urgent, there’s also hope. Humans may create huge challenges – but with enough support, dedication, education and resources, we can also reverse them.

While admonishing the students, the Head of Environmental Education of NCF, Abidemi Balogun said “as a student, for the moment and for future, you must play your role in protecting our birds so that we can continue to have species we can current see and admire”.

Relevant IEC materials were distributed to aid the understanding of the participants. The Spring Alive Project is sponsored by Heidelberg Cement.

