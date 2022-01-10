Sanwo-Olu Resolves Lagos Nurses’ Industrial Crisis

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has held a closed-door meeting with members of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, with a view to addressing the complaints of the health workers.

The meeting was held yesterday, at the State House, Marina.

According to a statement, the meeting was called by the governor to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the State.

At the end of the two hours meeting, both the government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties.

Sanwo-Olu pledged government’s sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, “to the delight of the representatives of the nurses.”

On his part, chairman, Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Olurotimi Awojide thanked Sanwo-Olu for acceding to most of their requests.

He described the governor as a true leader and father who cares about his children.

Awojide promised to call an emergency congress of the association today, where the union would announce her decision to call off the planned industrial action.

