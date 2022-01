COVID Knocks out Mendy, Koulibaly from Senegal, Zimbabwe Clash

Senegal will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly for their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations today after both players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Teranga Lions, runners-up at the 2019 edition of the tournament, face Zimbabwe in their opening Group B game at 2pm today.

Chelsea keeper Mendy, centre-back Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou have all gone into isolation.

Coach Aliou Cisse said: “It’s a difficult and complicated situation.”

Cisse looks set to have just 17 players available for the match in Bafoussam because of several Covid-19 cases and injuries.

But he added: “We are going to be competitive and those there are going to play for those who are absent. We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence.”

Senegal’s other Group B match between Guinea and Malawi will also witness absence of some key players as both teams have also lost players to positive tests.

Similarly, Morocco who are playing Ghana’s Black Stars in Yaounde this afternoon have also lost the pair of Aymen Barkok and Auyoub El Kaabi to Covid.

Nations Cup rules state countries must play if they have 11 players available-

even if they do not have a recognised goalkeeper.

Koulibaly, who captains his country, said he is asymptomatic and club side Napoli said he had been vaccinated.

The 30-year-old centre-back has not played since 1 December because of injury.

Senegal travelled to Cameroon on Wednesday without six other players who returned positive tests before their departure.

Second-choice goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy were all left behind in Dakar.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram