Archbishop Martins Seeks End to Corrupt Practices

Emma Okonji and Becky Uba Umenyili

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins, yesterday urged Nigerians to eschew evil and corrupt practices and exhibit attributes that would foster peace and progress in the nation.

The Archbishop gave the advice during his homily, when he conferred the sacrament of confirmation on 160 candidates and also blessed the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Ojodu, Lagos.

The conferment of the sacrament of confirmation and the blessing of the Chapel were part of activities that marked the Archbishop’s one day pastoral visit to parish.

He said decadence in the nation was caused by all sorts of evil deeds perpetrated against the progress of mankind, adding that the rejection of evil should be expressed better through sincere and objective lifestyle by the citizenry.

He stressed the need for steadfastness and good conduct by everyone, despite the economic hardship in the country.

According to him, despite the hardship ravaging the economy presently, people should be charitable to one another in order to alleviate the pains of the people.

He called on catholic faithfuls to follow the examples of Jesus Christ, as the church celebrated the feast of his baptism yesterday.

He also admonished all the 160 candidates that received the sacrament of confirmation to emulate the exemplary lives of the saints, whose names they bear in baptism and confirmation.

According to the Archbishop, the baptism of Jesus Christ was symbolic to reveal the identity of Christ and to prepare the Lord Jesus Christ for his pastoral mission on earth, several years ago.

“The Sacrament of Confirmation, which you received today, will prepare you to follow the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and that of the saints whose names you took after,” Archbishop Adewale said.

During the blessing of the Chapel, the Archbishop committed it to the hands of God and prayed that God in his infinite mercies, will always grant the petitions brought before him in the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration.

The Parish Priest of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Ojodu, Rev. Fr. Fidelis Umole, who welcomed to Archbishop to the parish, also prayed for the Grace of God to continually be with the Archbishop to guide him in taking care of the spiritual needs of the that have been entrusted to his care.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

