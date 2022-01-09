Osinbajo: Ethnicity, Religion Can’t Separate Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday expressed faith in the indivisibility of Nigeria, insisting that ethnicity, religion or class would not separate Nigeria.

He made this remark during a courtesy visit to the palace of Umar Farouk, Emir of Katagum, Umar Farouk shortly after attending wedding of Fatima Adamu, daughter of Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, in Azare, Bauchi State.

Osinbajo observed that that the roll-call of guests at the wedding “is evidence of Nigeria’s indivisibility regardless of ethnicity, religion and class.”

At Farouk’s palace, the vice-president said: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class.

“There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.”

He commended the Emir of Katagum for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate, noting that Katagum Emirate “is a place where your Royal Highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.”

He also commended the education minister for believing in a united country and also building bridges across party and religious lines to affirm his belief.

“Every one of us is here because of our personal relationship with you, this is the way leadership should be,” the vice president explained.

Alongside the vice president, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu also graced the wedding, which held at Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Emirate.

Among others, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Yobe State Governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni; Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong and Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, attended the wedding.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami; Minister of Information and Culture; Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of State for Education, Prof. Emeka Nwajioba and top government functionaries equally graced the ceremony.

