How Diageo, AMVCA Partnership is Rewriting Africa’s Creative Future

Raheem Akingbolu writes on the relevance of creativity in the Nigerian business environment and how the recent partnership between Diageo and the promoters of AMVCA is changing the narratives

Africa has a rich storytelling tradition. For generations, our ancestors shared countless stories beneath the shade of trees on bright, moonlit nights. Today, the children continue this legacy through various digital platforms. The power of storytelling is profound. It not only reflects societal values but also shapes the continent’s identity. Storytelling drives and entrenches culture.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has today emerged as the premier platform for recognising and celebrating excellence in storytelling across the continent. When the lights came on at the 2026 edition of the AMVCA, the spectacle was unmistakable, dazzling fashion, emotional acceptance speeches, viral social media moments, and a celebration of African storytelling at its finest. But beneath the glamour was something far more significant unfolding quietly: a powerful corporate-cultural alliance that is helping reshape Africa’s entertainment economy. The partnership between Diageo and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has evolved beyond conventional sponsorship.

It now represents a strategic investment in Africa’s cultural influence, creative industries, and economic future. For years, African entertainment fought for legitimacy on the global stage. Today, Nollywood, African music, fashion, and digital storytelling are commanding worldwide attention. Streaming platforms are investing heavily in African content. African actors and filmmakers are gaining international recognition. Audiences across continents increasingly want authentic African stories told through African voices.



What makes the Diageo partnership particularly important is its understanding that modern brands can no longer exist only as advertisers. They must become active participants in culture itself. By deploying a full portfolio of brands including Don Julio, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, Orijin, and Malta Guinness across multiple AMVCA experiences, Diageo positioned itself not merely as a sponsor of entertainment, but as a supporter of African creativity and identity. That distinction matters. Across the world, cultural industries have become instruments of economic power and national influence. Hollywood became one of America’s greatest soft-power exports. South Korea transformed K-pop and film into global economic assets. India built cultural influence through Bollywood. Africa is now approaching a similar moment.

The continent’s creative economy is rapidly becoming one of its most promising growth sectors, especially for young people. Behind every AMVCA-winning production lies a vast network of writers, directors, editors, makeup artists, costume designers, sound engineers, photographers, digital marketers, stylists, event planners, and technology providers. So, while the red carpet may last one night, the ecosystem it supports sustains thousands of livelihoods day in, day out. This is precisely why corporate investment in entertainment is increasingly viewed not as philanthropy, but as strategic economic participation. Now, Diageo’s involvement also elevated the symbolism of African storytelling.

Through sponsorship categories celebrating indigenous language films and cultural heritage, the partnership reinforced the importance of preserving African identity in a rapidly globalising world. At a time when authenticity has become a global currency, African creators are discovering that audiences are drawn not to imitation, but to originality, local languages, folklore, fashion, traditions, humour, and uniquely African experiences.



Importantly, the partnership also created spaces where business and creativity intersected meaningfully. Exclusive networking events, after-parties, mentorship sessions, and filmmaker engagements helped promote conversations around distribution, intellectual property, co-productions, and scaling African entertainment globally. In many ways, this is where the real long-term value lies. Entertainment ecosystems thrive when creatives are treated not merely as performers, but as entrepreneurs and cultural exporters. By creating premium experiences around the AMVCA, Diageo helped reinforce a new mindset within the industry, one that positions African creators as global professionals capable of building internationally competitive brands and productions. The significance of this shift can not be overstated. For decades, African entertainment has operated with limited institutional support despite its enormous influence. Today, stronger partnerships between the private sector and the creative industry are helping close that gap. Better-funded platforms attract better productions, higher standards, larger audiences, and greater international attention.



This creates a cycle of growth that benefits the broader economy. The impact extends beyond film. African fashion designers gain visibility. Music artists reach wider audiences. Tourism receives a boost. Social media conversations amplify African culture globally. Young people see viable career opportunities in storytelling, animation, content creation, and digital media. In effect, the entertainment industry has become both a cultural and economic engine. For Diageo, the partnership also reflects an evolving understanding of consumer engagement. Younger audiences increasingly align with brands that participate authentically in the passions and communities shaping their lives. Entertainment offers one of the most emotionally powerful spaces for that connection.



By aligning itself with moments of celebration, creativity, aspiration, and cultural pride, Diageo strengthened its relevance within one of Africa’s most influential cultural platforms.

As the curtains close on another successful AMVCA edition, the larger story remains unfinished. The films will continue streaming. New filmmakers will emerge. African stories will travel farther. More global audiences will discover the richness of African storytelling.



And partnerships like Diageo X AMVCA will continue to prove that the future of Africa’s creative economy will not be built by creatives alone, but through bold collaborations between culture and corporate vision. In the end, the true legacy of this partnership goes beyond the glamour of awards night. It lies in the confidence it gives an entire generation of African storytellers to dream bigger, create boldly, and believe their stories deserve the global stage.