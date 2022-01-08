Lagos Police Warn Protesters in Oromoni Death Case, Autopsy Reports Eliminate Bullying Claims

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that there would be dire consequences against those protesting the planned reopening of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, following the acquittal of some students and house masters arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 12-year -old student, Slyvester Oromoni Jr in November last year.

According to Odumosu, who held a press conference at Ikeja, yesterday, the students and house masters were released from police custody because autopsies conducted on the remains of the dead student in Warri, Delta State and Lagos, agree that Sylvester died of natural causes and not from bullying.

However, the Oromoni family Lawyer, Femi Falana SAN and the father of the deceased, Sylvester Oromoni Snr dispute the reports, saying there is an alleged conspiracy brewing.

On Thursday, some protesters had occupied the school’s entrance, insisting it should remain shut until justice was served to the Oromoni family.

According to Odumosu, “At the end of diligent investigation carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance against the suspects. All the suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substance to the deceased. Allegation that the deceased was being forced to join a cult group was also not established as other students interviewed denied this.

“In spite of the transparent investigation carried out by the police and the non-establishment of prima facie case against the suspects, some members of the Ijaw Youths Council, Lagos, led by one Comrade Henry Oyobolo protested in front of Dowen College for over two hours yesterday 6th January, 2022. The protesters including masquerades carried placards and were drumming, thereby causing panic and apprehension.”

He said, “Much as we commiserate with the bereaved family on the death of their lovely and promising child, it is advised that the protesters and other individuals or groups who are still aggrieved should go to law court to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Thus, members of the public who may have any misgivings about the outcome of the police investigation, medical enquiry and legal advice with this case are advised to follow due process in law rather than resorting to self-help. The police will not fold their arms and allow any act or omission that could threaten the peace being enjoyed in the state.”

On the autopsy report, Odumosu said, “For the purpose of clarification, it is pertinent to convey to members of the public in simple terms, the commentary/submission of Dr. SS Soyemi, the consultant pathologist who led a tear of pathologists to carry out the autopsy. He declared and I quote:

“Sylvester Oromoni Jr, a 12-year old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, reportedly died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State. It was alleged that the deceased was physically assaulted and poisoned in the school prior to death. The first autopsy was done in Warri on December 2, 2021. Following an order for a second autopsy, the body of the deceased was brought to Lagos for a second autopsy.

“Our findings at the second autopsy include marked pallor of organs, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), infections of the liver and kidneys as well as the heart. These infections emanated from the ankle infection described earlier in the report. Microscopic sections also confirmed these findings.

“Death was caused by Septicaemia following infections of the lungs and kidneys arising from the ankle wound. No evidence of blunt force trauma in this body. The findings in the esophagus and stomach are not compatible with chemical intoxication. Death, in this case, is natural.”

