APC Crisis: Reconciliation Committee Meets Abiodun, Amosun Groups, Pledges Fairness

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Reconciliation Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into grievances emanating from the last congresses of the party, yesterday, visited Ogun State and met with leadership of the warring factions.

The committee led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on arrival met with the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, senior leaders of the party in the state including the former governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chief Gbenga Daniel, some former deputy governors, former and serving House of Representatives members and other stakeholders.

During a closed-door meeting with the governor and a few leaders, the committee submitted copies of the petitions submitted by Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led group to Abiodun in order to get responses.

The committee later proceeded to a venue where another closed door meeting was held with the Amosun group for discussion on the petition.

Speaking with journalists after meeting with Amosun’s group, the chairman of the 11-member committee, Adamu said they have listened to the petitioners and discussed the issues.

He said, “It is a practice we have adopted to always talk first to those that wrote the petition so that we can have the cracks of the issues raised.

“We met them to explain to us what was raised in their petition. We have just accomplished that and after this, we will also go to the governor’s side.”

While addressing party leaders and members at the Presidential Lodge, Adamu assured all members of the party in the state that the committee would adopt the principle of fairness, equity and justice in solving the crisis facing the party in Ogun.

The former governor of Nasarawa State said the desire of the party at the national level was to have peace among its members in Ogun.

“We are here with a mission of meeting our party members and to see the best way we can pilot the reconciliation efforts of the party

“It is the concern of our party at the national level that peace prevail in this state. And we will do everything to ensure that nothing truncates that peace.

“We owe the party a duty by ensuring that principles of fair hearing are given to all parties involved. We are not here for judgment.”

Impressed by the calibre of leaders that waited to receive the committee, Adamu said it was only in Ogun State that the committee got that level of reception.

He said, “The number and composition of delegation here speaks volumes. We are here in Ogun State to listen to both the petitioners and those concerned by the petition. We are just. We want to make sure that those who are crying do not cry again.

“We have seen that you are many. The strength of any organisation is in the number of its members. We want more members. We have elections soon in Ekiti and Osun State. We still want to win there. We have 24 governors and we want to have more. So we want peace in the party.”

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun acknowledged that there is bound to be friction in a party as big as the APC and lauded the party for choosing the path of reconciliation to guard against polarising the party in Ogun.

“This committee was carefully chosen to further strengthen the party. It is important to continue to have peace and harmony among us. Though there is bound to be conflict here and there, we must continue to find a way to cooperate, and I am happy to have you with us today. We will cooperate to ensure peace in our state,” Abiodun said.

The governor who expressed delight with the caliber of people appointed into the committee, said they were made up of committed party members who understand how party works, assuring that the committee would have opportunity to meet with executive members of the party in the 20 local government areas to have a feel of what is going on in the state.

Other members of the committee are former governors, Sullivan Chime, Ali Sa’ad Burnin-Kudu and deputy governors Idiat Ranti Adebule, Suleiman Argungu and Moses Adeyemo and Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu and Dr. Samuel Jimba, who is the head of the secretariat.

