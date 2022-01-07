Obaseki Boosts Edo Tax Revenue, to Complete State-wide Tax Payers’ Enumeration Exercise

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government, will in 2022, complete the ongoing state-wide taxpayer’s enumeration exercise, as part of efforts to improve the state’s tax system and boost revenue.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, reassured that his administration plans to undertake numerous citizens’ reorientation programmes to reinforce a sense of belonging in the citizenry, providing them with the opportunity to understand, participate and contribute to deepening governance.

He stated that ongoing reforms in tax collection and management aimed at increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) will further strengthen the economy and propel the much-needed growth to engender inclusive development.

According to the governor, “In the new year, we will complete the state-wide tax payer enumeration exercise and synchronization of databases at Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Ministry of Wealth Creation and Cooperatives, Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS) and Local Government Areas (LGAs), so as to facilitate the design/implementation of business incentive schemes, tax harmonization and voluntary compliance.”

Obaseki reassured that the 2022 Appropriation Bill, which has now been signed into law will help in the realization of the government’s vision to enhance reforms in the government process, stimulate economic prosperity and improve ease of doing business so as to continuously attract private capital to engender sustainable development in the state.

He added: “Our 2022 budget is informed by the government’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda, which prioritizes the promotion of social inclusion, economic empowerment for Edo citizens, through the deepening of investments in socio-economic, governance and security infrastructure; and through the implementation of initiatives that guarantee equal access to education, health care and social protection.”

