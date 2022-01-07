N’Assembly Workers Threaten Strike over Unpaid Eight Months Wages

Udora Orizu in Abuja

National Assembly workers under the aegis of Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have threatened to embark on strike as from next Monday over the non-payment of their eight months outstanding national minimum wage as well as 15 months CONPECULIAR allowances.

PASAN made this known in a communiqué dated January 6, 2022, issued after its joint NASS/NASC congress held in Abuja, a copy of which was transmitted to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engr. Ahmed Mashi; Director of Department of State Service (DSS); Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the National Assembly and Head of Sergeant-at-Arms, respectively.

The workers in the two-page communiqué, accused the National Assembly management of breach in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered with PASAN on April 13, 2021, on the full implementation of the new national minimum wage Act 2019 and the Revised condition of service.

The communiqué stated, “In view of the resolutions, congress resolves to embark on industrial action, commencing with mass picketing from Monday, 10th January, 2022 in protest of the breach of the MOU. In view of the contraventions above, the NASC/NASS joint emergency congress resolves as follows: “That management should pay with immediate effect five months outstanding balance of minimum wage, year 2021 rent subsidy, 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR allowances, six months arrears of hazard allowance to National Assembly staff.

“In addition to the MOU, Congress also demands the implementation of 50 per cent balance of CONLESS, immediate release of year 2022 training template for staff and evidence of provision of gratuity for retiring staff.

“Whereas management had earlier identified the supplementary budget 2021 as one amongst various sources of funding the MOU, congress is amazed that suddenly the Supplementary budget and virement of the 2021 fiscal appropriation have become the source of funding items not captured in the MOU including end of year bonus and promotion arrears.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

